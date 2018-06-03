KP CM confident of winning election

NOWSHERA: Chief Minister Pervez Khattak said on Saturday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had become a popular political force and it would win the upcoming general election on the basis of its performance.

He was speaking at a gathering after inaugurating PTI election office for constituency NA-26 and PK-64-65. He said PTI chief Imran Khan was committed to making Pakistan a corruption-free country.

“No political party can face the PTI in the electoral battle as it introduced key reforms in education and health sectors and corrected the police and patwar system in the province,” he said. He added that people were joining the PTI due to its performance in the province.

The chief minister said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz lost popularity among the people as its leaders were found involved in corruption and money-laundering.

“Nawaz Sharif made properties abroad,” he said and added that people were mature enough and would not support the PML-N in the election.

He said that the Awami National Party (ANP) in its previous government did nothing for the welfare of the people and embezzled funds meant for development projects.

“ANP will face a humiliating defeat in the next polls,” he remarked.

Criticising the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), he said that it had failed to serve the people in Sindh. The PTI leader said that the PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif ruined the country’s economy.

“After coming into power, Imran Khan would steer the country out of the prevailing crises,” he said and added the country needed an honest and devoted leader like Imran Khan. PTI leaders including District Nazim Liaqat Khattak, former Member National Assembly Dr Imran Khattak, former provincial minister Mian Jamsheduddin Kakakhel, former lawmakers Idrees Khattak, Mian Khaliqur Rehman Khattak, Zar Alam Khan, Malik Ibrar, Tehsil Nazim Mian Murtaza and Ishaq Khattak were present on the occasion.