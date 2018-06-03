Party tickets: PTI workers vandalise Insaf House in Karachi

KARACHI: The PTI workers on Saturday vandalised the party's Insaf House in Karachi after Imran Khan announced Firdous Shamim Naqvi as the candidate for PS-102, one provincial assembly constituencies in the metropolis.

According to information received by Geo News, Insaf House — located on Shahrah-e-Faisal — was attacked by the party workers who broke the doors and windows and also wrote graffiti – including 'Karachi president usurping seats of candidates unacceptable in PS 102' and 'Go Arif Alvi go' on the walls of the property.

Local police contacted the Insaf House soon after the incident took place, asking for details of the scuffle, SSP of Gulshan-e-Iqbal Police Station told Geo News.

"Insaf House administration has not allowed the police to visit the premises," the SSP said.

According to the police officer, the Insaf House administration has said that it was a party matter and was being resolved internally.