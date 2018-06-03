US-led coalition kills 12 civilians in Syria

BEIRUT: At least 12 civilians -- members of the same family -- have been killed in US-led coalition raids on the Islamic State group in northeastern Syria, a monitor said on Saturday.

"The air strikes and artillery fire on Friday night by the international coalition on the village of Hidaj, held by IS in the southern sector of Hasakeh province, killed at least 12 people," the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The civilians -- including two women and their children -- belonged to the same family, it added. The deaths bring to "20 the number of civilians killed by the coalition in 24 hours east of the Euphrates River", said the Observatory, which relies on a network of sources across Syria for its reports.

On Thursday, eight other civilians were killed in coalition strikes in Deir Ezzor province, south of Hasakeh.

IS jihadists have lost most of the self-proclaimed "caliphate" they once controlled in large parts of Syria and neighbouring Iraq since 2014.