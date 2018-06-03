Sun June 03, 2018
World

AFP
June 3, 2018

German far-right leader sparks furore with Hitler remarks

BERLIN: One of the leaders of Germany’s far-right AfD party sparked outrage on Saturday by downplaying the crimes of Adolf Hitler and the Nazis, saying they were "just a speck of bird shit in over 1,000 years of successful German history."

The Alternative for Germany (AfD) is the biggest opposition party in Germany’s lower house of parliament, the Bundestag, with more than 90 deputies.

In remarks reported by Deutsche Welle and the German news agency DPA, Alexander Gauland, co-leader of the anti-immigrant, anti-Islam party, told a youth party congress that there was more to the country’s history than the 12 years of the Nazi regime.

"Yes, we plead guilty to our responsibility for the 12 years" of Nazi rule, he said.

But "we have a glorious history and one, my dear friends, that lasted a lot longer than those damned 12 years," Gauland said.

"Hitler and the Nazis are just a speck of bird shit in over 1,000 years of successful German history."

Gauland has repeatedly attacked Islam, and argued that Germany should be proud of its veterans of two world wars.

