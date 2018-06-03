Kashif, Ramiz shine in Agha Steel victory

KARACHI: Brilliant all-round performances from Kashif Bhatti and Ramiz Aziz helped Agha Steel edge out New Al Habib Cricket Club by three wickets in their Group D fixture of Karachi Gymkhana Ramadan Festival Twenty20 here at KG Cricket Ground on Saturday.

Batting first after winning the toss, New Al Habib CC scored 171 for nine, largely due to fine knocks from Muhammad Waqas (65 off 53 balls) and opener Bismillah Khan (53 off 29 balls). Their march towards a bigger total was stalled by the spin duo of Kashif Bhatti (4-22) and Ramiz Aziz (3-32).

Agha Steel got into a strong position with a 66-run second wicket partnership between opener Nabeel Khalid (55 off 40 balls) and Ramiz Aziz (39 off 25 balls). The momentum was sustained by Jahandad Khan (33 off 20 balls).

Medium-pacer Salman Irshad (3-42) and left-arm spinner Umar Khan (2-18) opened up the match with a flurry of wickets but Man of the Match Kashif Bhatti’s unbeaten 31 off 12 balls won the day for Agha Steel with nine deliveries to spare.