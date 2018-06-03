Pakistan Currency Exchange demolish Saeed Ajmal Academy

KARACHI: Pakistan Currency Exchange rode on Bismillah Khan’s fiery knock to demolish Faisalabad’s Saeed Ajmal Academy by 122 runs in their match of Dr MA Shah Trophy here at Asghar Ali Shah Stadium on Saturday.

Pakistan Currency Exchange posted 227-8 in the allotted 20 overs with Bismillah scoring a blistering 37-ball 88.

The right-handed wicket-keeper batsman from Quetta hammered eight fours and seven sixes in his superb knock. Umar Khan made 20-ball 37 with one four and three sixes.

Off-spinner Ahmed Nouman got 3-48 and Nasir Afridi captured 2-35.

Saeed Ajmal Academy were bundled out for 105 in 16.4 overs. Mohammad Naveed made 25 with three fours and two sixes.

Medium pacer Imran Khan was the pick of the bowlers with 4-24.

In another game, Lahore’s Zee Estate whipped Islamabad’s Zem Builders by 129 runs.

Zee Estate accumulated 222-7 with Rao Khayyam blasting 108 off 62 balls, hammering nine fours and eight sixes. Wajih-ul-Hassan made 28-ball 40 with four fours and one six.

Mubeen Shahid, Munir Riaz and Ehtisham Mehmood got two wickets each.

Zem Builders, in response, perished for 93. Habib Khan scored 27-ball 34 with three fours and one six.

Manzoor Khan and Ahmed Raza got three wickets each. Mohammad Rehan and Mohammad Azhar supervised the match.