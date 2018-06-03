Platini wishes FIFA ethics panel would ‘disappear’

LAUSANNE: Michel Platini wishes the FIFA Ethics Committee which banned him from the sport would disappear, he told two Swiss newspapers in an interview to be published on Saturday.

The former UEFA president said in his interview that his goal “is to change this biased and opportunistic justice so that it can no longer, in the future, remove adversaries. I do not want more injustices.”

“This masquerade of justice must be stopped,” Platini said.

While Platini’s lawyer says the courts have cleared him, Swiss prosecutors have insisted that the investigation “is not completely over”.

Platini could still be required to appear before a judge if new evidence is found.

In his interview, Platini said: “I want this Ethics Committee whose sole purpose is to serve as a weapon of FIFA to remove opponents to disappear.”