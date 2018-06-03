IBF world title bout: Waseem begins training in Las Vegas

KARACHI: Pakistan’s professional boxer Mohammad Waseem on Saturday began his training at the Floyd Mayweather Junior Boxing Gym in Las Vegas, United States, for the International Boxing Federation (IBF) world title bout later this summer.

“I have begun my training,” Waseem told ‘The News’ from Las Vegas on Saturday.

The 30-year-old will face Moruti Mthalane of South Africa on July 15 at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur.

The title was left vacant by Filipino fighter Donnie Nietes, who held the crown for several years before rising to the super flyweight category.

The Waseem-Moruti fight was previously set as an elimination bout but after Donnie Nietes vacated the belt the fight was elevated to IBF flyweight title bout.

Waseem fasts and trains at the same time. “You know it’s not easy to train hard in Ramadan when you fast. But by the grace of God I am managing both,” the fighter said.

Waseem has only 41 days to prepare for the fight, but he said he had enough time.

The 30-year-old Quetta-born fighter said: “I am physically well-prepared. I have come here for sparring and will do it till the end. I will move to Kuala Lumpur for the fight from here,” the 2014 Asian Games bronze medallist said.

Waseem initially wanted to train in England but changed his mind when he came to know that his visa processing would take some time.

He was received at the Las Vegas Airport by his coach Jeff Mayweather.

Las Vegas-based Jeff is the uncle of world’s greatest fighter Mayweather Junior. Jeff was also Waseem’s coach during his stint under Korea-based AK Promotions.

A few months ago things looked bleak for Waseem when his flyweight world title bout against Japan’s Daigo Higa could not be arranged because of financial issues.

But fortunes turned in his favour when England’s Sean Gibbons arranged the IBF flyweight world title bout against the South African under Manny Pacquiao Promotions.

Waseem turned pro in early 2015 after serving Pakistan for over a decade in amateur circuit and shot to fame when he won the WBC world sliver flyweight title by beating Jether Oliva of Philippines on July 17, 2016, in Korea.

In November the same year, he defended his crown by whacking Giemel Magramo of Philippines, also in Seoul. Waseem is confident of a victory over Moruti. “InshaAllah I will win the fight,” Waseem said.