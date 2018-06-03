Uncertain times

At a time when the country needs further uncertainty least of all, two judgments by the LHC and BHC have created an extra element of instability. At an emergency meeting on Saturday, the Election Commission of Pakistan has decided to challenge these decisions in the SC. The filing of nomination papers has been delayed till after the 3rd and 4th of June, already pushing back the schedule. These developments are dangerous. The LHC’s verdict had declared nomination papers approved by parliament null and void on the basis that they did not seek sufficient information about the candidate. The BHC meanwhile has voided delimitations for the eight provincial seats in Quetta district. This obviously throws things into a considerable amount of turmoil. The ECP’s argument that it alone has the right to determine which nomination papers to use, and its citing of constitutional articles to uphold this stance, is already being analysed by legal experts. It is essential to the country that the upcoming polls go ahead without any hiccup or any sense of chaos. In this respect, the strange resolution passed by the Balochistan Assembly as its term ended, stating that polls should be delayed by a month because many citizens would be away for Hajj on the announced date and that monsoons could handicap voters, is also absurd. As this newspaper has already noted, weather patterns can never be predicted with absolute certainty.

While the ECP has asserted it is determined to hold polls on time, we hope this determination will be sufficient to ensure this happens. Any failure would be disastrous, throwing the country into a huge amount of turmoil and a very uncertain outlook for the future. We hope all the political parties will ensure that the polls are held on time. Foresight and good sense from our democratic parties is essential in order to ensure that there is no stumbling block placed in the way of democratic progress. All four caretaker chief ministers must be appointed without any further delay – or farce. It is extremely unfortunate that there has been talk of the polls being pushed forward. What is needed most in the country is stability, order and democracy – something timely polls may help achieve. All political parties need to unite in an effort to ensure that the election process moves forward and ballots can indeed go into boxes on July 25 this year.