The flight of Icarus?

During the first Lord’s Test, Pakistan performed exceptionally well. It was a treat to watch young players giving a hard time to experienced England team. However, the second test of the same series has not started with a good start. The Pakistani batting lineup has been shaky from the beginning.

There is no doubt that our team has a great deal of potential and it can play its best under all kind of conditions. However, the fact that the players lose confidence after a major victory calls for the PCB to take steps to boost players’ confidence. In addition, all players who are out of form should be allowed to rest. Young players should be given a chance to play in their place. Over the last two or three years, the Pakistani cricket team has showed a lot of improvement. It is hoped that effective action will be taken to keep the morale of players high.

Raja Ghazanfar Ali Khan Adowaliya ( Rawalpindi )