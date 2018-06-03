Jobless graduates

A serious problem which the youth of Balochistan is facing is unemployment. The provincial government has failed to provide jobs to fresh graduates. The rise in unemployment has also been linked to drug addiction and other various crimes.

Students work so hard during their studies hoping that they will land a good job. However, they are completely broken when the harsh reality bites them. The authorities concerned should look into this matter.

Subra Mohammed Jan ( Turbat )