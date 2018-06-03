Dangerous plastic

Plastic pollution has become a serious issue and the one that must be dealt with in an effective manner. A major problem with plastic bags is that only a small percent of them are recycled. Therefore, our landfills are filled with plastic bags and other plastic items that are not recycled. Plastic bags take 1,000 years for degradation.

Besides being unsightly, plastic bags kill wildlife when they fly into woods, streams and oceans. Alternatives to plastic disposable shopping bags include the use of cloth bags which last years before they fall apart.

Farah Tabinda ( Karachi )