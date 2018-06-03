A city of neglect

Larkana, the city of politicians, is in an abysmal condition. One would be shocked to see the condition in which the city is. Heaps of garbage, broken roads, shortage of gas, loadshedding and the paucity of potable water are some of the problems that the residents have been facing for many years now.

The city is considered to be the house of the PPP. But it is shameful that the party – which remained in the Sindh government for 10 years – did nothing noteworthy in the city. We can only hope that someday the authorities will address this problem.

Shahzado Muzafar Ali ( Larkana )