In search of wasted years

When the PTI was formed, a few believed in its vision. It gained popularity after the 2008 elections and a little before the 2013 one. The political gathering at the D-Chowk before the last elections saw a charged crowd taking oath with Imran Khan to fight corruption. In 2013, the party managed to come second and formed its provincial government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). This was the golden opportunity for the party to provide a glimpse of the vision it has for the country. Development and growth in the province would have won the confidence of the majority. But the PTI took another route.

It initiated the politics of blame games. Every development project that was started in other provinces – especially in Punjab – was met with severe criticism. Uninformed PTI supporters would blame the authorities concerned of corruption. Hatred and criticism became the order of the day. What the party hasn’t understood until now is the fact that while a democracy does provide a right to protest to citizens, it also calls for tolerance.

Noor Anjum ( Karachi )