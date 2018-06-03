PTCL Historic bill

A vital step that will go a long way to give Fata’s people their due rights was rightfully taken by the last government. The Fata-KP merger will bring the people of the region into the mainstream entitling them to all rights and facilities that are enjoyed by the citizens of rest of Pakistan. In addition, former president Mamnoon Hussain also signed the Fata Interim Governance Regulation 2018, ridding the people of the draconian Frontier Crimes Regulation (FCR).

This is a set of interim rules that will apply to Fata until it finally merges with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa within a stipulated period of two years. The PML-N should be given the credit for the passing of the historic bill.

Muhammad Murtaza Zeeshan ( Lahore )