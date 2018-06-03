Perks and salaries

The bill that was moved in the National Assembly to double the president’s salary has disappointed many. If the bill is approved, the president’s salary will rise to Rs846,550 per month. It is not clear how our poor and debt-ridden country will afford to pay such huge amounts in salaries. Before this, the former prime minister, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, approved bonuses – equivalent to three months’ salaries – for selected federal employees.

It seems that such decisions are being made without considering the implications they might have on the national exchequer. It is time our government started thinking of ways through which the suffering of our citizens can be alleviated.

M Akram Niazi ( Rawalpindi )