FPCCI wants yarn in exports package

KARACHI: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has proposed that the incumbent government should include cotton yarn and tanned leather in the recently announced extended export incentive package for traditional and non-traditional items for the next three years from June 2018 to June 2021, a statement said on Saturday.

FPCCI Senior Vice President and Chairman Syed Mazhar Ali said that although these items were included in the original exports package of Rs180 billion as announced in year 2017, these have been excluded in the newly announced package without any valid reason.

The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry recalled that after the announcement of the prime minister’s export package of Rs180 billion for exporters of textile and non-textile sectors, the exports had increased 13 percent in the first nine month of the current year 2017/18.

“However removal of the textile yarn and tanned leather from the recently announced package may create hurdle in keeping the current increasing trend in exports,” he added.