Cotton unchanged

Karachi : No trade transaction was recorded at the Karachi Cotton Exchange on Saturday, while spot rates remained firm.

The spot rates stood firm at Rs7,400/maund (37.324kg) and Rs7,931/40kg. Ex-Karachi rates also remained unchanged at Rs7,545/maund and Rs8,086/40kg after an addition of Rs145 and Rs155 as upcountry expenses, respectively.

Naseem Usman, chairman of the Karachi Brokers Association, said that trade activity had became low in the local market, as ginners were left with around 80,000 bales only, while quality cotton lots had almost ended. “Majority of the mills had already fulfilled their demands,” he added. Buyers are looking towards the new crop, but due to unavailability of water, new arrivals have come under question, he said. “Hardly 50 percent area has come under cultivation of cotton in some parts of lower Sindh.”