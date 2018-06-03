Rupee likely to remain range-bound

The rupee is expected to remain largely range-bound next week, amid normal dollar demand from importers, dealers said.

The local currency seems to trade in the band of 115.61/115.62 in the coming week on flat foreign exchange demand.

However, the rupee may face some downside moves after the caretaker government took office on Friday.

“Forex market is convinced that the rupee would depreciate further very soon or most probably just after Ramazan,” a dealer said.

The currency market remained stable this week due to soft dollar demand. The rupee/dollar parity hovered at 115.60/115.61.

The local unit touched 119.50 against the dollar in the open market this week. It closed at 118.50/dollar on Monday as compared to 119.40 on Friday.

Dealers said the currency was under pressure on lower dollar inflows. However, the demand for the foreign currency remained high. A slowdown in foreign inflows in the month of Ramazan, speculations of further currency devaluation and huge foreign currency demand from the people going to Umrah put pressure on the currency, they said.

Dealers believe the open market will see correction in the last two weeks of Ramazan on the back of increase in workers’ remittances.

The country’s foreign exchange reserves dropped to $16.406 billion during the week ended May 25 from $16.652 billion a week ago. The forex reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan decreased $286 million to $10.034 billion due to external debt and other official payments. The forex reserves held by commercial banks stood at $6.373 billion as compared to $6.332 billion in the previous week.