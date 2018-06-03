Strong local demand offsets sharp fall in cement exports in last 5 years

KARACHI/LAHORE: Annual cement exports almost halved to an estimated 4.7 million tons during the last five-year tenure of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) government on slowdown in construction in Middle East, rupee overvaluation and competition from Iran, analysts said.

Cement industry registered exports of 8.4 million tons back in fiscal 2011/12, but they shrank to 3.9 million tons in the first 10 months of the current fiscal 2018. Cement exports are estimated at 4.7 million tons till June-end.

“Nonetheless, growth in domestic market overshadowed decline in exports,” Hamad Aslam, director research at Elixir Securities said.

Overall, cement dispatches grew at an annual average of 6.9 percent over the last 5 years, while domestic sales recorded an average annual growth of 10.9 percent.

“Keeping in view this surge in off-take, increasing capacity utilisation, and improving financials – most cement players are undertaking aggressive capacity expansion and this is projected to take the cement production capacity to over 70 million tons by FY22 from 44.6 million tons in FY12 (and 49.4 million tons as of now).”

Strategist Faisal Shaji at Standard Capital said cement dispatches reached nearly 45 million tons in the wake of housing demand and provincial infrastructure development in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Head of Research Abdul Azeem at Spectrum Securities expected cement sector to continue performing better on the back of growth in dispatches.

“Infrastructure and power projects under CPEC (China-Pakistan Economic Corridor) and others, development spending by government, private housing and residential schemes and industrial expansionary projects would remain the major demand drivers of the industry,” Azeem added. “Capacity enhancement by some major players would also play as a catalyst for growth in the sector’s profitability.”

Analysts said cement consumption recorded a steady growth mainly because of government’s effort to improve infrastructure projects, CPEC-related investments, real estate boom and corporate sector’s expansion. Both federal and provincial governments allocated Rs2.113 trillion for public sector development program in FY2018 as compared to Rs873 billion in FY2012, while CPEC projects are to see more than $57 billion of investment in energy and roads infrastructure in the next 10 years.

Analyst Tahir Abbas at Arif Habib Limited said key catalysts to cement domestic demand were high growth period – whereby peaceful transition of democracy aided GDP to jump to decades-high 5.3 percent in FY2017 – rising need for private sector’s housing, construction of dams, CPEC investment, and massive PSDP allocations in the recent years.

Construction industry’s boom helped the previous government to compensate loss of jobs in ailing textile spinning sector as the sector created three million additional jobs during its term.

Industry experts said use of one million ton of cement creates 200,000 jobs. Such volume contains 20 million bags that are enough to build 20,000 residences of average 2,000 square feet. Construction of one house creates 10 jobs on an average. Since the sector mainly provides jobs for unskilled segment, it reduces poverty incidence, they added.

More than 42 construction-related industries grow in tandem with cement consumption. They include steel melting, brick making, wires and cables, electronic switches, paint, furniture industry, sanitary and plumbing industries. Construction sector creates more jobs than most of the large scale industry. The job creation is at par with the jobs created in apparel industry.

Head of Research Zeeshan Afzal at Insight Securities said cement sector also gained 120 percent as compared to KSE-100 index return of 107 percent over the span of last five years.

“The profitability of major cement manufacturers grew at a 5-year CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 21 percent,” Afzal said. “This phenomenal performance can be attributed to robust domestic demand, initiation of multi-billion dollar CPEC projects, higher quantum of PSDP, historic low-interest rates and high margins (of cement players).”

Afzal further said an average annual growth in net income for the sector stood at 23 percent in the last five year. “The bulk of the thrust came in FY2013 after the revival of pricing arrangement in the sector.”

Shaji of Standard Capital said cement companies’ profitability increased manifold due to exorbitant bag prices and “now many companies have become mini banks”. “The giant cement makers are now reclogging their profits into sectors, like power, dairy and auto assembling,” he added.

Cement sector’s profitability, however, fell 16 percent during the nine months of the current fiscal year due to increased pricing discounts amidst capacity expansions and surging energy costs, particularly coal.

Cement exports started with 110,000 tons in 2001/02, having been recorded at 7.72 million tons in 2007/08, 10.98 million tons in 2008/09 and 8.37 million tons in 2012/13. Domestic consumption increased to 8.91 million tons during the period. Overall, cement production rose to 16.63 million tons.

Fall in exports continued when the PML-N government assumed the power. However assuming that further decline would be nominal, the domestic market has already added 3.06 million tons of cement that was not exported. This means that the government recorded 18.06 million tons of additional domestic consumption of cement in the five-year period. So, the previous regime succeeded in creating twice as many jobs in construction sector than the Pakistan Muslim League (Quaid-e-Azam).

Cement production inched up between 1991 and 2003 period from 7.29 million tons to 11.45 million tons – an increase of 4.17 million tons in eleven years. In 2003/04 when the PML-Q government took power cement production was 13.66 million tons. Cement output increased 16.63 tons to 30.29 million tons by 2007/08 when its tenure expired. During the Pakistan Peoples Party-era starting from 2008/09 to 2012/13, cement production increased 3.14 million tons to 33.43 million tons. During the PML-N rule cement production increased 13.5 million tons to 45.91 million tons.