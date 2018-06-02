IHC admits Murtaza Abbasi’s plea against delimitation

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday allowed a writ petition of former deputy speaker National Assembly Murtaza Javed Abbasi challenging delimitation of NA-15 and 16 Abbottabad.

The bench, headed by Justice Aamer Farooq, set aside the ECP notification of delimitation of NA-15, 16 and also provincial assembly seats PK-37 and 39.

Abbasi had nominated the KP government through secretary Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Delimitation Authority Abbottabad division, delimitation officer and assistant commissioner Tehsil Abbottabad.

The petitioner contended that they appeared before the delimitation authority and conveyed their reservations about changes in the provincial assembly delimitation that were to affect the National Assembly de-limitation as well. However, their reservations were not considered.

Setting aside the ECP notification dated April 13, the bench directed the petitioner to appear before the ECP on June 4.

Meanwhile, the IHC bench dismissed petitions against the delimitation of six constituencies of four districts and upheld the ECP’s decision.

The four districts included Multan, Rahimyar Khan, Vehari and Sialkot. Separately, in another matter the same bench restrained the ECP from issuing notifying the disqualification of Senator Mirza Muhammad Afridi till the next hearing of the case.

The commission had disqualified Mirza due to non-payment of Rs1.7 million dues on account of social security.