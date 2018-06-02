Imran for neutral umpires

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan on Friday discussed the caretaker government stressing that umpires should be neutral.

Imran was addressing a press conference alongside recently inducted party member Zulfiqar Khosa. The party has been at the center of controversy for withdrawing its nomination of former bureaucrat Nasir Mahmood Khosa as caretaker Punjab chief minister.

“Our objective is transparent elections after we suggest a name that becomes controversial should we turn it into an ego issue that we will continue to stand by the name just because we proposed it,” said Imran.