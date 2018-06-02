Sat June 02, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

S
Sabah
June 2, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Imran for neutral umpires

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan on Friday discussed the caretaker government stressing that umpires should be neutral.

Imran was addressing a press conference alongside recently inducted party member Zulfiqar Khosa. The party has been at the center of controversy for withdrawing its nomination of former bureaucrat Nasir Mahmood Khosa as caretaker Punjab chief minister.

“Our objective is transparent elections after we suggest a name that becomes controversial should we turn it into an ego issue that we will continue to stand by the name just because we proposed it,” said Imran.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar