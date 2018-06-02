UN acknowledges Pak Army’s peace efforts

ISLAMABAD :The United Nations observed International Peacekeepers Day and sacrifices of seven acknowledged by posthumously awarding them Hammarskjold medals.

"Pakistan is a peace loving country contributing to global peace efforts," Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who had also served with UN peace mission, said. Pakistani peacekeepers have participated in 44 peacekeeping missions that have been deployed in 26 countries all over the world.

Presently there are over 6,000 Pakistani troops serving in UN peace missions. Traditionally, Pakistani contingents are highly reputed for their professionalism and unparallel commitment for conservation of global peace. So far, 156 Pakistani peacekeepers have laid down their lives; an honour well recognised and appreciated world over.