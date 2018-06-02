I was sacked for making country a nuclear state: Nawaz

FAISALABAD: Despite deep-rooted conspiracies being hatched against Pakistan Muslim league-Nawaz (PML-N), we will again attain power after winning upcoming general election with the active support of masses.

This was claimed by former prime minister and PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif while addressing his party’s Workers Convention in Faisalabad.

Nawaz reiterated that he was sacked because he ushered in an era of prosperity in the country by constructing motorways and farm-to-market roads, eliminated loadshedding and terrorism from the country, made Pakistan a nuclear power and signed the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

Nawaz asked people to safeguard the sanctity of the vote and help bring PML-N to power again. Nawaz said he was removed as premier through a deep conspiracy. He said nothing was proved against him but he was sacked on the basis of an Iqama and for not receiving salary from his son.

Nawaz said that Pakistan belongs to 220 million people and a few persons could not be allowed to impose their monopoly on it. He said “Nawaz Sharif is a man of principles and he will not back down on his principles”.

The former premier said people should not only vote for the PML-N but also play their role for protecting the sanctity of vote. He said cases launched against him were totally false and declared that he would boldly face these cases.

Nawaz said he had reached Faisalabad after attending the 80th appearance in the court.

He said the PML-N government supplied fertilisers and pesticides to farmers on subsidised rates.

He also lashed out at PTI Chairman Imran Khan for not initiating any worthwhile project in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and asked him to witness the progress in Punjab where power generation plants had been installed, colleges and universities established and motorways constructed.

Nawaz said that his party would not allow postponement of general election at any cost.

Before concluding his speech, Nawaz raised the slogan "Vote Ko Izzat Do” (Give respect to vote). He also pledged to provide jobs to jobless people after winning the upcoming elections.

Meanwhile, Maryam Nawaz, daughter of Nawaz Sharif, said in her speech that her father was disqualified as the PM under a deep conspiracy, but he and his family would face all challenges with bravery. She said people like former ISI chief, General Durrani had pressurised Nawaz Sharif to tender his resignation, but he himself was now facing inquiries due to his book.