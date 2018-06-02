CJ visits General Hospital, listens to patients problems

LAHORE: Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar paid a visit to General Hospital here on Friday.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Saeed and Secretary Health Najam Shah accompanied him.

They visited the Emergency Department and various wards of the hospital, and examined the facilities available to patients there.

The chief justice also listened to complaints of patients and issued instructions to the hospital administration on-the-spot.