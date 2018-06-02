Constitution of Cabinet Committee on Transport approved

ISLAMABAD: The government has approved to constitute Cabinet Committee on Transport (CCOT) under the chairmanship of Prime Minister with the mandate to restructure Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) separating its regulatory and service provision responsibilities.

Now the master plan will be developed for all sub sectors after getting approval from the Federal Cabinet. Under this policy, oil, gas and bulk liquid will principally be transported via pipelines and pipelines connections will be established to ports, terminals and other various installations of the country.

The Planning Commission’s Member Infrastructure Malik Ahmed Khan-led team played a key role for devising this policy during the last two years.

This policy shall be coordinated by the Cabinet Division. This responsibility may be entrusted and overseen across all sub-sectors through the Cabinet Committee on Transport. In the mid-to long-term this may be conveyed through a Federal Ministry of Transport. The Cabinet Committee on Transport shall be constituted by the Prime Minister or cabinet within 3 months of the approval of this policy. The Cabinet Committee on Transport will be chaired by the Prime Minister and may include the ministers responsible for Communications, Maritime Affairs, Railways, Aviation, Inter-Provincial Coordination, Planning and Development, Finance, representation of all the provinces and territories, and other members as deemed appropriate. The Cabinet Committee on Transport will be convened twice a year and more frequently when and if required.

Road transport: The priority for passenger transport by road will be to enhance the usage of non-motorized transport and public transport.

An increased focus will be made to the provision of public transport services and integration to other modes. Private transport will be considered complimentary to non-motorized transport and public transport, and will provide reliable access to low density and remote areas. (ii) For freight, the predominant movement by road transport will increasingly be shifted to rail and pipeline, by better integration of agriculture and industry to rail stations, dry ports, and pipelines. An increased focus will be placed upon last-mile connectivity to ports, industrial zones and within urban areas. (iii) Rural roads will remain vital for providing accessibility to local communities and public services. Focus will be placed on provision of rural transport services, in addition to providing all-weather road infrastructure.

(iv) Urban roads will be designed to support efficient and effective urban transport, with priority given to non-motorized transport and public transport. (v) Inter-urban roads will offer efficient connections between urban areas and provide integration to the areas they pass through. (vi) International road transport will be supported by accession to and implementation of relevant international road transport agreements and conventions, as ratified by government of Pakistan. (vii) Leasing within the Right of Way shall not be pursued. (viii) The level of service1 provided on the roads will be commensurate with the function of the road. (ix) Road safety will be actively promoted through the adoption of the UN endorsed Safe System Approach, including improvements to road safety leadership and management, safety infrastructure with a key focus on speed management and safety of vulnerable road users, vehicle standards regulation including access to and movement on the road network, road user behaviour, and post-crash response.

(x) Negative impacts of road transport on the environment will be reduced, including addressing vehicle emissions and noise. (xi) Modern intelligent transport systems will be adopted to enhance the planning and operation of the road network. (xii) Road user charges will reflect the priorities of this transport policy, address the externalities of road users and tolls will only be levied at specific roads if a viable alternative exists. (xiii) Root-causes of vehicle overloading will be addressed and eliminated. (xiv) Enhancement of road related statistics will be pursued to support evidence-based decision making.

Rail transport: (i) Railway operation in Pakistan will be organised to become more commercially viable. (ii) Railway infrastructure will remain in the public sector. Private sector participation in railway operations and maintenance will be encouraged and promoted, in ways that serve the public interest. (iii) Defined railway role in the transport sector will be supported by appropriate levels of investment. (iv) A methodology for calculating compensations for meeting Public Service Obligations will be developed, agreed and implemented.

The process of getting Public Sector Obligations from the government, including provincial and local governments, if any, will be initiated as per the agreed framework. (v) For passengers, rail transport will prioritize the provision of fast and reliable inter-urban services between all major urban centres. (vi) For freight, rail transport will focus on the provision of long-haul transport, particularly of container, trailer and bulk commodities, to reduce the share of freight moving on the road network. (vii) The network will handle a balance of freight and passenger services. A minimum level of passenger service will be defined in line with socio-economic plans. (viii) Railway infrastructure will be modernized and expanded to improve capacity, provide connectivity across the country and improve reliability of services. (ix) Direct connectivity to, and intermodal connections between the ports, dry ports and industrial areas will be enhanced. (x) Dedicated intermodal terminals for passengers will be provided within and near urban areas to connecting public transport. (xi) A sustainable asset management regime for both fixed assets and rolling stock will be adopted. (xii) Rail safety will actively be promoted. (xiii) New technology will be adopted to enhance ease of passenger travel and freight connectivity. (xiv) Improve environmental protection, including addressing rolling stock emissions and noise. (xv) Fares will reflect the willingness and ability to pay, allowing targeted Public Service Obligations regulations to be considered. (xvi) Enhancement of rail related statistics will be pursued to support evidence based decision making.

Air transport: (i) Air transport will be liberalized in accordance with open skies policy on a reciprocal basis to stimulate new entrants establishing new routes and increasing the number of flights to and from Pakistan, without compromising national interests. (ii) International long-distance connectivity will be promoted from selected airports, whilst direct connections are promoted for regional and domestic travel. (iii) Specific domestic routes for socio-economic purposes will be targeted via Public Service Obligations. (iv) A level playing field for both domestic and international airline operators will be established for passenger and freight transport. (v) Commercial, market based pricing together with rationalisation of the tax structure in the aviation sector will be established. (vi) Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority will be restructured, separating its regulatory and service provision responsibilities. (vii) Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority may enter into suitable public-private partnerships for operation, management and development of airports.

(viii) Pakistan International Airlines will be restructured and rescaled to become financially viable. (ix) The infrastructure capacity and level of service of international and domestic airports will be developed in line with the functional purpose of the airports. (x) All airports will be connected to public transport of suitable standards, to commensurate with the status of the airport. (xi) Aviation and air travel safety and security will actively be promoted. Investigation of air accidents and incidents and the airport security force will be made independent functions. (xii) Negative impacts of air transport on the environment will be reduced, including addressing fuel standards, noise and efficiency of aircrafts. (xiii) Enhancement of air related statistics will be pursued to support evidence based decision making.

Maritime transport: (i) Maritime sector shall be geared to become a major engine of growth through its support and facilitation of international trade. (ii) International ports will play a leading role in the promotion of the country’s integration with a growing range of trade partners and global supply chains and supporting regional transit trade. (iii) Karachi and Port Qasim ports will serve as the primary international gateway ports for all types of commodity shipments, with Gwadar Port balancing national trade opportunities, transshipment and regional transit.

Pipelines: (i) Oil, gas and bulk liquid will principally be transported via pipelines. (ii) Bulk dry commodities will be considered via slurry pipelines or conveyors upon establishment of a supporting business case. (iii) Pipeline connections will be established to ports, terminals, refineries, storage depots, dry ports, airports, industrial zones and to periphery of urban areas. (iv) capacity of existing pipelines will be fully utilised and enhanced, including the application of appropriate technologies. (v) Safety, security, technical and environmental standards to comply with applicable regulations and policies. (vi) Pipeline system will be independently regulated. Private sector participation will be considered on commercial basis.