CIED receives 5,177 cases

ISLAMABAD: A Total of 5,091 cases received up to April 30, 2018, by the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances (CIED), and during May 2018, 86 more cases were received by the commission and now the total numbers of the cases is 5,177.

It is important to note here that the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances, Islamabad, during the month of May 2018 disposed of 62 cases and the balance number of cases is 1,846 on May 2018.

Due to the NAB chief’s personal interest and efforts, the commission has recovered more than 3,331 missing people, besides ensuring their safe return to their homes. He not only gives personal hearing to the families of missing people but tried his utmost for their earliest recovery.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan has also referred more than 300 cases of missing persons to the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances for their recovery.