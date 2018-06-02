Institute of Public Health & Social Sciences head promoted

PESHAWAR: Director, Khyber Medical University (KMU) Institute of Public Health & Social Sciences, Dr Ziaul Haq, has been appointed the professor of Public Health.

According to a press release, the decision was made by the 28th syndicate meeting on the recommendations of university selection board.

Prof Dr Ziaul Haq has earned this prestigious and pioneered position at the age of 38 years and is stated to be the youngest in the history of the university. He belongs to the Syed family of Upper Dir and earned his PhD in Public Health degree from the University of Glasgow, United Kingdom, in 2014.

The doctor has already proved his mettle in the field as earlier this year he was conferred the Higher Education Commission best teacher award in Islamabad. He also received lifetime achievement award in recognition of services in the Public Health.

Dr Ziaul Haq has played a key role in the field programmes such as family medicine approach, ban on junk food in schools, laws on violence against health worker, elderly care.

He introduced new academic programmes such as community dentistry, PhD Public Health, and the establishment of KP Public Health Reference Laboratory and Business Incubation Centre.

Dr Ziaul Haq is a member of committees of the Department of Health on various public health issues and has worked in close collaboration with the Department of Health and donors. He is supervising six PhD scholars from Pakistan and UK and several Masters students and M. Phil scholars.

KMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Arshad Javaid and Registrar Prof Dr Saleem have greeted Prof Dr Ziaul Haq on his promotion.