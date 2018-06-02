Boy shot dead in Lakki Marwat

LAKKI MARWAT: A boy was shot dead after he refused to keep forced friendship with the killers in Kotka Muhammad Ayyaz Khan Killay in the limits of Tajori Police Station on Friday.

The police said the accused person, Irfanullah, had forced Amjadullah,14, to keep friendship with him. “On refusal he along with his accomplice Faizan shot and killed Amjad and escaped from the scene on a motor bike,” said an official.

One Abdullah told police that he and his brother Amjadullah were present in the guestroom of Shaista Khan when Irfan and Faizan, residents of Bachkan Ahmadzai village, came there and asked Amjadullah to go along with them.

He told police in his preliminary report that Irfanullah shot and killed Amjadullah after he refused to accompany them.

They said they got registered a case against the accused persons under relevant section of the law and began investigation.