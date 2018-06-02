KP Food Authority seals four factories

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority has sealed four factories for violation of KP Food Safety Act 2014 in different areas of the provincial capital.

According to a press release, a ghee mills situated on Ring Road was raided late night and sealed over violation of food safety standards. A team led by Assistant Director Asad Ali raided the mentioned ghee mills and found fake production of other brands.

The factory was also producing substandard ghee and suppliers were distributing it in the local market on marginalised rates. Another fake cold drinks factory on the Kohat Road was inspected over complaints.

The factory was faking all kind of national and international brands by using fake labels and packaging, the release said. The factory was sealed under sections 25 and 26 of the KP Food Safety Act 2014.

The authority staff also inspected Khog Mahal bakery production unit in Gulbahar and sealed it over non-compliance with food safety standards.

The bakery products were found adulterated with textile colours and hygiene conditions were also witnessed dissatisfactory.