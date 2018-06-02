29 arrested in Nowshera search

NOWSHERA: The police arrested 29 suspects including nine proclaimed offenders (POs) during crackdown against the criminals in the district on Friday, official sources said.

They said that the police launched crackdown against the outlaws at various

areas in the district and arrested 29 persons including nine POs. The police also seized four pistols, gun, and more than two kilograms of hashish.

The operation was led by Deputy Superintendent of Police-Circle, Ijaz Khan. Commando Police, ladies police, operation police troops, the bomb disposal unit officials and sniffer dogs took part in the operation.