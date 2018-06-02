29 arrested in Nowshera search

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NOWSHERA: The police arrested 29 suspects including nine proclaimed offenders (POs) during crackdown against the criminals in the district on Friday, official sources said.
They said that the police launched crackdown against the outlaws at various
areas in the district and arrested 29 persons including nine POs. The police also seized four pistols, gun, and more than two kilograms of hashish.
The operation was led by Deputy Superintendent of Police-Circle, Ijaz Khan. Commando Police, ladies police, operation police troops, the bomb disposal unit officials and sniffer dogs took part in the operation.
