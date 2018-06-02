Sat June 02, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 2, 2018

Share

Advertisement

29 arrested in Nowshera search

NOWSHERA: The police arrested 29 suspects including nine proclaimed offenders (POs) during crackdown against the criminals in the district on Friday, official sources said.

They said that the police launched crackdown against the outlaws at various

areas in the district and arrested 29 persons including nine POs. The police also seized four pistols, gun, and more than two kilograms of hashish.

The operation was led by Deputy Superintendent of Police-Circle, Ijaz Khan. Commando Police, ladies police, operation police troops, the bomb disposal unit officials and sniffer dogs took part in the operation.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar