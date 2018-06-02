9 injured in Nowshera road mishap

NOWSHERA: Nine persons, including women, sustained injuries when a passenger vehicle was hit by a truck on the Grand Trunk Road (GT) near Pirpiai area on Friday.

It was learnt that a passenger vehicle (LES-4261) was on its way on the GT Road when a speeding truck knocked over it near Pirpiai area. As a result, nine passengers sustained injuries.

The injured including Asia, Zar Fashan, Shakeel, Khan Said, Siraja Bibi, Pari, Muhtaja Bibi, Hanifa and driver Musarrat were taken to the District Headquarters Hospital in Nowshera. One of the injured was shifted to a hospital in Peshawar due to his precarious condition. The truck driver managed to flee the scene.The police impounded the vehicles and started investigation after registering the case.