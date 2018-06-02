Kidnapped Christian child recovered, 3 arrested

PESHAWAR: The local police recovered a Christian child who was kidnapped from Yakatoot locality and arrested three persons, officials said on Friday.

“One Kiran Shabbir approached the Agha Mir Jani Shah Police Station and said her 10-year-old son Brown had been kidnapped by masked men. Police investigated the case and conducted raids. It recovered the child from Paharipura,” Deputy Superintendent of Police (Suburb), Fazal Wahid, told reporters. He added three kidnappers Irfanullah, Abdul Ghafar and Ihsanullah were also arrested. The kidnappers had some money dispute with father of the child.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested one Safdar for alleged involvement in the murder of his wife Shamim in Yakatoot locality. Safdar had earlier told the police that his wife had been killed by a stray bullet.