Asghar Khan case

SC dismayed at AG’s non-appearance

Ag APP

LAHORE: The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday summoned Attorney General for Pakistan Ashtar Ausaf for June 2 (Saturday) on an application, filed for implementation of a verdict in Asghar Khan case.

The two-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, passed the orders while hearing the matter at Supreme Court Lahore Registry.

At the outset of the proceedings, the Chief Justice inquired from a federal law officer about the decision of federal cabinet in relation to Asghar Khan case.

The law officer submitted that the cabinet made a positive decision in its meeting held on May 31 and the Attorney General for Pakistan would personally appear and apprise the court in this regard.

At this, the chief justice expressed dismay over non-appearance of the attorney general, saying that such an important matter was being heard by the bench but he was not concerned.

The chief justice further remarked that the cabinet did not take any decision regarding Asghar Khan case and it just formed a sub-committee.

The bench, adjourning further hearing till June 2, summoned the Attorney General for Pakistan.

On May 8, the Supreme Court asked the government to chalk out a strategy for ensuring implementation of its judgment, delivered in the Asghar Khan case.

The court had asked the government to call a special session of the cabinet to determine what action should be taken against those involved in the matter.