Some people bent upon delaying elections: Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Mian Nawaz Sharif Friday said some people are bent on delaying the upcoming general elections scheduled to be held on July 25.

“Such people appear before every election,” he said while speaking to journalists outside the accountability court. “This is going to a big election. Ups and downs are a part of life. A person should try to stay happy all the time,” he said.

The PML-N leader Makhdoom Javed Hashmi also accompanied Nawaz Sharif to the court. A reporter asked Nawaz today ‘Baghi’ is also accompanying you. Nawaz promptly replied that if he is ‘Baghi’ then who else is a patriot.

Continuing with his discussion, Nawaz some people want to postpone elections at any cost.

When asked what will he do if elections are postponed, the former premier asked Javed Hashmi to reply, who said that those talking about postponement of elections are creating dangers for democracy. Hashmi said Nawaz in the last five years has rendered many personal sacrifices to save the Parliament and democracy. He said all the democracy lovers are fighting under Nawaz’ leadership and he is also here to extend his felicitation on the way Nawaz saved the Parliament and democracy.

Nawaz once again avoid questions about the PML-N disgruntled leader Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan. A question was posed at him that people are refusing to PML-N tickets. At this Senator Chaudhry Tanveer Khan replied that against every single PML-N ticket, more than 50 applications were received.

Javed Hashmi said that those trying to delay the elections would commit treason against the country.