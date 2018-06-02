Sat June 02, 2018
World

REUTERS
June 2, 2018

Saudi princess Vogue cover sparks anger

BEIRUT: An image on the cover of Vogue Arabia of a Saudi princess behind the wheel of a red convertible has sparked anger in the kingdom following the jailing of activists who campaigned for women to be allowed to drive. Nearly a dozen prominent activists were arrested last month, just weeks before the ban on women driving is due to be lifted. Most were women who had for years campaigned for the reforms now being implemented.

Some Twitter users shared doctored versions of the cover photo swapping the face of Princess Hayfa with that of Loujain al-Hathloul, one of the detained activists. The decision to lift a decades-old ban on women driving cars was hailed as proof of a new progressive trend in Saudi Arabia.

