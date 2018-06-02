Five killed in accident

KHAIRPUR: Five people were killed and some others injured in a road accident on Khairpur Larkana road on Friday.

According to Agra police some cattle traders were going to their village Fatan Shah near Madeji after attending Urs of Sachal Sarmast and when they reached near Khairpur Larkana bridge within the jurisdiction of Agra police station their pickup collided with a truck which was coming from opposite side. As a result five people died on the spot and some suffered injuries.

Those killed were identified as Wadero Shar Azizullah, Shar Shadi Khan, Shar Faqeero, Shado Shar and Moula Bux Shar. The injured were Moutibar Shar Haji Chanesar, Shar Rano Khan, Shar Raham Dil, Nizam Akhtiar. The bodies and injured were shifted to Larkana hospital. The condition of most injured was stated to be serious. The truck driver fled the scene.