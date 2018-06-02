LPG price up by Rs7, new price Rs122/kg

ISLAMABAD: The government Friday increased the LPG prices by Rs7 per kg after which per kg price of LPG has reached Rs122. According to a notification issued by Ogra, with increase of Rs78 the price of domestic gas cylinder has reached Rs1445. The price of commercial gas cylinder has been increased by Rs320. The consumers rejecting the increase in gas prices have demanded the government to review the increase in LPG prices.