Sat June 02, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

I
INP
June 2, 2018

Share

Advertisement

LPG price up by Rs7, new price Rs122/kg

ISLAMABAD: The government Friday increased the LPG prices by Rs7 per kg after which per kg price of LPG has reached Rs122. According to a notification issued by Ogra, with increase of Rs78 the price of domestic gas cylinder has reached Rs1445. The price of commercial gas cylinder has been increased by Rs320. The consumers rejecting the increase in gas prices have demanded the government to review the increase in LPG prices.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar