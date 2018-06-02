Sat June 02, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 2, 2018

Man dies as nurse injects wrong drug

GUJRANWALA: A man died when a nurse allegedly injected him a wrong injection at the DHQ Hospital here on Friday. Mukhtar of Sui Gas Road was brought to the hospital when he was feeling severe pain in his stomach. In the meantime, a nurse allegedly injected him a wrong injection. As a result, he died on the spot. Later, relatives of the deceased staged a demonstration against the incident and demanded strict action against the nurse.

MAN SHOT DEAD: A motorcyclist was shot dead near Lohianwala on Friday.Liaqat of Gakhar was on his way by a bike when some accused persons shot him dead. Rescue 1122 staff shifted the dead body to the DHQ Hospital for autopsy.

