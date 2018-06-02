PTI doing immature politics: Gilani

MULTAN: Former prime minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani has criticised Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf, saying the party has repeatedly betrayed from its proposed names for caretaker chief ministers which reflects PTI’s seriousness and political maturity.

Addressing the south Punjab Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) executive committee meeting here on Friday, he said the PTI had repeatedly turned back from its proposed names for caretaker chief ministers in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The PTI leadership has demonstrated inconsistency and non-seriousness attitude in their political stance. The PTI leadership has proved that they are immature politically and the leadership of same caliber cannot run Pakistan and able to take it the country out of crises, he said.

Gilani said the Pakistan People’s Party would induct a young and energetic leadership in the next general elections. He said the party would consume all efforts for resolution of public miseries and complaints across the country.

The party will play its role for the development and progress of the country. “The Pakistan People’s Party is issuing tickets to such young leaders who are visionary and cognizant of the country problems,” he added.

Former Punjab governor and south Punjab PPP president, Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood, Pakistan People’s Party south Punjab senior vice president Khawaja Rizwan Alam, PPP south Punjab coordinator Abdul Qadir Shaheen, secretary information Shaukat Basra and others were present in the meeting.

Seven SIs demoted for corruption: RPO Muhammad Idrees has demoted seven sub-inspectors on the charges of corruption, misuse of powers and negligence.

The RPO also withheld service and salaries of seven sub-inspectors, ASIs and head constables and terminated one sub-inspector on the charges of corruption, misuse of powers and negligence. Giving details, RPO Muhammad Idrees told that he demoted SI Iqbal Shah posted in Khanewal to head constable while inspector Noor Muhammad posted in Lodhran was reverted from inspector to ASI and then head constable. He said that SI Bashir Ahmad posted in Vehari was demoted to the rank of ASI for misuse of powers. RPO Muhammad Idrees terminated SI Muhammad Afzal posted in Multan while one year service of SI Shamoon was confiscated. Similarly, SI Muhammad Saeed posted in Vehari was reverted three times and ASI Qasim Ali was demoted to head constable and his one year service was also confiscated. Likewise, SI Muhammad Akbar posted in Multan was demoted to the rank of ASI besides confiscation of his two years service. RPO Muhammad Idrees confiscated one year service of SI Muhammad Nawaz posted in Vehari while one year service of ASI Muhammad Hanif posted in Multan was also confiscated.