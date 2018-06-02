Sat June 02, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 2, 2018

Former ministers return vehicles

LAHORE: After the dissolution of the Punjab government, former provincial ministers, advisers and special assistants to the chief minister, except an ex-provincial minister, have returned vehicles to the transport pool of the S&GAD on Friday. Forty-four vehicles have been returned to the S&GAD, out of which 34 were returned by ex-provincial ministers and five each from advisers and special assistants to the CM. However, former minister Hamida Waheed-ud-Din did not return the official car, as she was out of city.

