Former ministers return vehicles

LAHORE: After the dissolution of the Punjab government, former provincial ministers, advisers and special assistants to the chief minister, except an ex-provincial minister, have returned vehicles to the transport pool of the S&GAD on Friday. Forty-four vehicles have been returned to the S&GAD, out of which 34 were returned by ex-provincial ministers and five each from advisers and special assistants to the CM. However, former minister Hamida Waheed-ud-Din did not return the official car, as she was out of city.