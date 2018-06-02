Man killed, father injured over wall construction

TOBA TEK SINGH: A man was killed and his father seriously injured over the dispute of wall construction of houses of two farmers at Chak 369/JB, Sarja, on Friday.

Accused three brothers Shahid, Zahid and Mujahid and their other relatives attacked victim Ihsan and his father Ashraf with bricks over the dispute of construction of wall.

Ihsan was killed on the spot while his father Ashraf was referred to Allied Hospital Faisalabad.DPO Mansoorul Haq Rana formed a police team to arrest all accused persons.

Meanwhile, three brothers received serious burn injuries when their uncle set their clothes on fire at Chak 293/JB on Friday over dispute of plot ownership. After the scuffle with his nephews Tahir, Waris and Nadeem, their accused uncle Yaqoob set the clothes of all three on fire.

DPO Mansoorul Haq Rana said their condition was stable and Sadr police had been directed to arrest the accused persons within 24 hours.