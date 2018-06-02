Man kills son over property dispute

SARGODHA: A man killed his young man over a property dispute in the limits of Mela police on Friday. According to police sources, Muhammad Munir of Bucha Kalan village of Tehsil Kotmomin exchanged harsh words with his son Ghulam Abbas over the distribution of property and along with his other son Javed he axed to death Ghulam Abbas.

excise inspector: The Anti-Corruption Establishment Friday arrested an excise inspector on corruption charges. Muhammad Sher of Tehsil Quaidabad submitted an application to the Director ACE Asim Raza, stating Inspector E&T Munir Hussain had received Rs 10,000 from him as a bribe in an issue of tax. ACE Circle Officer along with Judicial Magistrate arrested the accused and recovered the bribe money.