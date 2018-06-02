Asghar Khan case: SC dismayed at non-appearance of AG

LAHORE: Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar Friday remarked that the government 'ran away' after forming a sub-committee for implementation of the Asghar Khan case verdict.

The top judge made these remarks during a case hearing at the apex court’s Lahore Registry on Friday. The chief justice questioned the deputy attorney general (DAG) regarding the decision, taken by the cabinet over the issue.

The DAG informed the two-member bench that the cabinet had made a positive decision regarding which Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Ashtar Ausaf Ali would brief the court. The chief justice also observed that the federal cabinet took no positive decision on the matter, but got rid of it by making a sub-committee for implementation of the judgment. He lamented that the decision had been lying pending for its enforcement for the last several years, and the government paid no heed to it. Chief Justice Nisar also expressed anger over the absence of AGP from the court. He remarked that the attorney general should have come to the court on Friday in view of the importance of the case.

The DAG said the attorney general himself would apprise the court about the cabinet decision. The chief justice adjourned hearing for Saturday (today) and directed the attorney general to ensure his presence. The other day, the chief justice had directed the federal government to convene a meeting of the cabinet without any delay and take steps for the implementation of the judgment. According to the media reports, the cabinet in its last meeting held on Thursday decided to leave implementation of the Supreme Court verdict in Asghar Khan case to the next government.

On May 8 last, the chief justice had directed the federal government to summon cabinet’s meeting within a week to decide as to what action should be taken in light of the 2012 judgment passed by the apex court in Asghar Khan case regarding distribution of millions of rupees by two former military generals among politicians to influence 1990 general election.

The late Air Marshal Asghar Khan had filed a petition in the supreme court some 16 years ago seeking action against former army chief Gen (retd) Aslam Beg, former ISI chief Lt-Gen (retd) Asad Durrani and then president the late Ghulam Ishaq Khan distributed Rs140 million among several politicians to ensure defeat of Benazir Bhutto in the 1990 general election.