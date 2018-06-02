Taxpayers in pain but ministers using luxury vehicles: CJ

LAHORE: Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar Friday remarked that ministers were using luxury vehicles worth millions of rupees on the public expense while the taxpayers were groaning under the tax loads. He summoned completed record of the approvals given by former prime minister for the use of luxury vehicles by the cabinet members.

The chief justice observed that the court would analyse as to how and under what law the prime minister approved utilisation of luxury vehicles by the ministers.

Earlier, former federal law minister Zahid Hamid appeared before the court to explain the use of luxury cars. He stated that he had only one car in his use with the approval of the federal cabinet. However, he expressed his ignorance about the vehicle’s entitlement policy for the ministers.

An additional attorney general stated that the prime minister had approved above 1800cc car for the former law minister due to security reasons.

However, the chief justice observed that in other countries the prime minister could not even allot a kiosk to anyone. But in Pakistan, the ministers were using luxury cars with the taxpayers’ money, he lamented.

Meanwhile, the law officer stated that 30 luxury cars given to ministers beyond entitlement had been withdrawn in the light of the court order.

The chief justice adjourned further hearing for Saturday (today) and directed the law officer to submit compete record of the approval given by the former prime minister for the use of luxury cars.

Punjab law secretary

Supreme Court of Pakistan on Friday sought personal appearance of Punjab Secretary for Law & Parliamentary Affairs Dr Syed Abul Hassan Najmi in connection with a petition, seeking his removal from the office.

Petitioner-lawyer Zafar Iqbal Kalanuri stated that Mr Najami, 75, was retired as assembly secretary in January 2004 and was re-employed as law secretary in October 2009 in violation of the laws. He pointed out that his appointment was made in violation of Article 25 & 27 of the Constitution as well as of Punjab Civil Servants Act, 1974.

Later, he said, the contract of Mr Najami was extended for two years in 2011 and the government kept extending his contract even in 2017.

The petitioner pleaded that when the contract extension was discussed, the department rules were cited that a person who had retired as a district and sessions judge could be appointed as secretary of the law and parliamentary affairs regardless of age.

However, this does not apply to the respondent’s case, who started his career as a civil judge, but later joined the assembly cadre. The forth contract extension of a formerly retired official was a new precedent, he added.

Zeeshan Butt

Investigation officer told the Supreme Court on Friday that prime suspect in the murder case of journalist Zeeshan Butt is still at large and had escaped to Dubai.

He, however, said the interior minister on the request of FIA had issued red warrants to Interpol for the arrest of Imran Ahmed Samrani.

The SC bench, led by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, adjourned the hearing of suo motu notice and sought police progress report in the case. Police had already arrested five co-accused persons in the case.

Print media journalist Zeeshan Butt was murdered on March 27 in the Union Council Office of Sambaryal tehsil of Sialkot. His family has accused UC Chairperson Imran Cheema of the murder.

Zeeshan Butt had visited Imran Cheema’s office to inquire about taxes levied on shop owners, according to an audiotape of his last telephone conversation with District Council chairperson Hina Arshad Warraich on the day of his murder.