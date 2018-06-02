Dovizioso sets speed record

MUGELLO, Italy: Italy’s Andrea Dovizioso set a new MotoGP speed record but compatriot Andrea Iannone topped Friday’s two practice sessions in a drama-filled first day’s action ahead of the Italian Grand Prix at Mugello.

Ducati’s Dovizioso posted a new top speed record of 356.4km/h (221.5mph) to better the previous best of 354.9km/h achieved by Iannone in 2016. But the 28-year-old Iannone, who has confirmed he will leave Japanese manufacturer Suzuki at the end of the season, achieved a combined time of 1min 46.735sec after the two sessions. Yamaha’s Maverick Vinales bounced back after an early crash to post the second best time at 0.387sec with Spain’s world championship leader Marc Marquez of Repsol Honda third best at 0.483.

The session was red flagged twice, the first when Ducati’s Michele Pirro suffered a spectacular high-speed crash. Italian Pirro lost control as he braked while riding at about 350kmh, flying metres into the air before crashing onto the gravel and losing consciousness.

The 31-year-old was treated trackside and later transported by helicopter to the Careggi hospital in Florence for scans.MotoGP’s chief doctor Angel Charter confirmed later that Pirro had suffered concussion, neck, chest and back injuries and a dislocated shoulder. The session was again halted when Dovizioso’s Ducati caught fire. The Italian — winner in Mugello last year — had been third overall after the morning session.