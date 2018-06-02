Gasquet vows to end losing streak against Nadal

PARIS: French favourite Richard Gasquet says he has to “find the solutions” to finally beat old junior rival Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros on Saturday after losing all 15 of their Tour-level matches.

Gasquet’s miserable head-to-head record against his childhood friend has shown no signs of improving in recent years — the world number 32 has not taken a set off the Spaniard since 2008.

The 27th seed insisted he doesn’t respect Nadal too much on court, though, pointing out that he’s not the first man to struggle against the 10-time French Open champion.“It’s not a question of respect. When I’m on the court, I lose. That’s it. I do my best every time,” he said.

“Once or twice there was maybe a kind of respect, but I tried every time.” The pair will meet for a 16th time with Gasquet looking to end Nadal’s bid for an 11th French Open title in the third round.“It’s up to me to find the solutions. Once in Basel we had a very tight match. I found a way,” said Gasquet after his 6-2, 3-6, 6-3, 6-0 second-round victory over Malek Jaziri.“I’m not going to think about it throughout the day and think he’s an incredible player; we all know it. I’ll try to play a good match.”