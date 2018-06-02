Sat June 02, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
June 2, 2018

Bhatti promoted

LAHORE: Sports Department Punjab issued the promotion orders of Deputy Director Hafeez Bhatti to Director Sports in BS-19 after the approval from Provincial Selection Board.The meeting of Provincial Selection Board was held in March this year in which the promotion of Hafeez Bhatti was approved. Previously Hafeez Bhatti was performing his duties as Deputy Director in BS-18 (Sports and Coaching) in Directorate General of Sports Punjab. After the promotion, Hafeez Bhatti took charge of his office as Director Sports.

