Sat June 02, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

AFP
June 2, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Aussies win WC warm up tie

SANKT POELTEN, Austria: Hertha Berlin winger Mathew Leckie struck twice as Australia warmed up for the World Cup in Russia with a 4-0 rout of the Czech Republic on Friday.

Leckie put the Socceroos ahead just after the half-hour and doubled their lead eight minutes after the restart of the match played in Sankt Poelten in Austria. Urawa Diamonds striker Andrew Nabbout put the match beyond reach for the Czechs with a goal in the 72nd minute. The Czechs’ misery was compounded when Slavia Prague defender Jakub Jugas put into his own net 10 minutes from the final whistle.

Australia, set to make their fifth World Cup appearance in Russia four years after failing to get out of the group stage at Brazil 2014, face tournament favourites France in their opener on June 16 in Kazan. Coach Bert van Marwijk’s men also face Peru and Denmark in Group C.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar