Aussies win WC warm up tie

SANKT POELTEN, Austria: Hertha Berlin winger Mathew Leckie struck twice as Australia warmed up for the World Cup in Russia with a 4-0 rout of the Czech Republic on Friday.

Leckie put the Socceroos ahead just after the half-hour and doubled their lead eight minutes after the restart of the match played in Sankt Poelten in Austria. Urawa Diamonds striker Andrew Nabbout put the match beyond reach for the Czechs with a goal in the 72nd minute. The Czechs’ misery was compounded when Slavia Prague defender Jakub Jugas put into his own net 10 minutes from the final whistle.

Australia, set to make their fifth World Cup appearance in Russia four years after failing to get out of the group stage at Brazil 2014, face tournament favourites France in their opener on June 16 in Kazan. Coach Bert van Marwijk’s men also face Peru and Denmark in Group C.