Four new teams added to ICC’s ODI rankings

DUBAI: The four latest teams to gain ODI status have been integrated into the ICC team rankings for ODIs, effective June 1, 2018. Scotland and United Arab Emirates (UAE) have slotted into 13th and 14th places respectively, while Netherlands and Nepal will be added after they’ve played four more ODIs (teams need to play a minimum number of ODIs to get a ranking). The addition of these teams did not affect the standings of the 12 Test-playing nations above them on the table.

Netherlands secured ODI status by winning the World Cricket League Championship last year, while Scotland, Nepal and UAE earned ODI status by finishing as the leading Associates at the World Cup Qualifier 2018. The introduction of these four teams means that any matches they play against each other or the 12 other ODI teams now count for rating points, which will influence their ranking.

The ICC ODI rankings: 1 England (125 points)

2 India (122)

3 South Africa (113)

4 New Zealand (112)

5 Australia (104)

6 Pakistan (102)

7 Bangladesh (93)

8 Sri Lanka (77)

9 West Indies (69)

10 Afghanistan (63)

11 Zimbabwe (55)

12 Ireland (38)

13 Scotland (28)

14 UAE (18).